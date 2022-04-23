SeaWolves Fall on Saturday Afternoon

The SeaWolves could not get the offense going with runners on base on Saturday afternoon as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 2-1 at UPMC Park.

Erie threatened several times in the first four innings against Richmond starter Tristan Beck but could not plate a run. He tossed five scoreless allowing three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

A.J. Ladwig was impressive in his first Erie start, holding the Flying Squirrels hitless for the first four innings, allowing two walks while striking out three in a no-decision effort.

The game remained scoreless into the seventh inning. Erie reliever Nick Kuzia worked scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. Sean Roby and Franklin Labour started the inning with back-to-back singles. Kuzia struck out Jacob Heyward for the first out and Erie summed Zac Houston to finish the inning. After retiring Rob Emery, Houston surrendered a two-run single to pinch hitter Shane Matheny for a 2-0 Richmond lead.

The SeaWolves lone run came in the bottom of the eighth. Andre Lipcius led off with a double and advanced to third on a fly out. He scored on an Eric De La Rosa sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game.

Erie threatened in the ninth against reliever John Russel. Luis Carpio led off, worked a full count and walked. He stole second to put the tying run in scoring position. Russell then retired the side in order, ending the game and earning his first save.

Erie went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners in the losing effort.

Richmond reliever Ryan Walker (3-0) earned the win tossing 1.1 scoreless with no walks and three strikeouts.

Kuzia (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

