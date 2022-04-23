Fisher Cats Show Claws with Five-HR Victory on Saturday Afternoon

CURVE, PA - Jack Suwinski had a career-day at the plate with five runs batted in, but the New Hampshire power was too much to overcome as Altoona fell, 9-7, on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Suwinski stretched his hitting streak to eight games in the loss. With two-runners on, he crushed his third home run of the season off the video board in the bottom of the first inning off New Hampshire starter Max Castillo, scoring Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales. Suwinski would later score Triolo again with an RBI-double in the second and a third time with an RBI-double in the sixth. During this hitting streak, Suwinski is batting 14-for-30 (.467) with six doubles, two home runs, and a .543 on-base percentage.

Liover Peguero knocked his Eastern League leading 14th run batted in in the second, scoring Suwinski with an RBI single. Carter Bins came all the way around in the third with a triple off the right field wall and an error on the center fielder Zac Cook.

Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas was banged up in his first home start. After a scoreless first, he gave up six runs in the second inning on six hits, including a three-run home run from John Aiello and a two-run shot from Orelvis Martinez. He then proceeded to give up back-to-back home runs to Cook and Luis De Los Santos to open the third inning, ending his day. He gave up eight earned runs on nine hits in two innings to take the loss, both career-highs.

Bear Bellomy tossed four innings in relief for the Curve, allowing three hits, including a solo home run from Spencer Horwitz in the fourth. Colin Selby then threw two scoreless before Austin Roberts delivered a scoreless ninth for Altoona.

Max Castillo earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the season, while Hayden Danner grabbed his second save of the year. Altoona recorded eight hits in the loss.

The Curve wrap up their six-game series with New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Altoona will start RHP Travis MacGregor, while the Fisher Cats will start RHP Hayed Juenger.

