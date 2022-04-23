April 23, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SECOND WALK-OFF THIS WEEK - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in comeback fashion 3-2 last night. The Rumble Ponies plated their first run in the first inning. Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single to centerfield, giving the Rumble Ponies their first lead of the game, 1-0. Portland responded in the bottom of the fifth against Binghamton reliever Nate Fisher. Wil Dalton led off the inning with a solo home run off the foul pole in left and tied the game at 1-1. In the top of the sixth inning, Fargas led off with a base hit to center and advanced to second on a stolen base. Matt Winaker drove in Fargas with a single to center, giving the Rumble Ponies the lead back, 2-1. Portland tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning after Elih Marrero walked to lead off the inning and Christian Koss advanced him to third on a base hit. Izzy Wilson grounded out to first, and Marrero beat the throw home, tying the game 1-1 and forcing extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Devlin Granberg pinch ran for Kole Cottam as the runner placed a second base. Tyler Dearden singled, driving in Granberg, walking off the Rumble Ponies 3-2.

NEW LEADER IN WINS - Frank German was perfect last night pitching the ninth and tenth innings for the Sea Dogs. Through 2.0 innings, he struck out four batters without allowing a hit, run or walk. German earned his third win of the season for Portland and now leads all Sea Dogs pitchers in that category.

DEARDEN HAS STRONG WEEK - Tyler Dearden drove in the game winning run last night allowing the Sea Dogs to walk-off the Rumble Ponies for the second time this week, but he has been strong the entire series at the plate. This week he is batting .444 with three RBI and just one strikeout. Dearden has drawn five walks increasing his OBP to .600.

FOUR TEAMS, ONE FIRST PLACE SPOT - The Portland Sea Dogs, Hartford Yard Goats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Somerset Patriots are all currently tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with 7-6 records. The Rumble Ponies (4-8) are 2.5 games out of first place while the Reading Fighting Phils are in last place with a 3-10 record. The Harrisburg Senators are in sole possession of first place in the Southwest Division with a 9-4 record.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 23, 1995 - For the first time in franchise history, the Sea Dogs pushed a winning streak to 10 games. Pookie Wilson doubled twice and scored twice in Portland's 5-2 win over Bowie.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brayan Bello makes his third start of the season for the Sea Dogs and first start at Hadlock Field. He last took the mound 4/17 at Harrisburg and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out eight. The two hits he allowed were two solo home runs. RHP Alec Kisena will be on the bump for the Rumble Ponies. He started in an "opener" role on Sunday against Bowie allowing two runs over one and a third innings pitched. The Rumble Ponies have won both games Kisena has started this year.

April 23, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

