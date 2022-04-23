Portland Wins Third-Straight over Binghamton

Portland, Maine - Pedro Castellanos drove in three runs to boost the Portland Sea Dogs (8-6) to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-9) on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The runs came early for Portland, scoring two in the first inning against Binghamton starter Alec Kisena. David Hamilton led off with a single to right and Tyler Dearden moved him up to second with a walk. Hamilton was caught trying to steal third on a double steal attempt, leaving Dearden at second. Devlin Granberg walked in the next at-bat to put runners at first and second. Pedro Castellanos stepped up to the plate and took a double to right-center, scoring Dearden and Granberg, giving the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the bottom of the third with Kisena still on the mound. Hamilton led off the inning with a solo homer to right. It was his third home run of the season and extended the Sea Dogs' advantage to 3-0.

In the top of the fourth Binghamton scored their first runs of the game with Portland starter Brayan Bello pitching. Francisco Alvarez worked a one-out walk and Brett Baty singled to right, putting runners on first and second. One out later, Luke Ritter doubled to center, driving in both runners and bringing the Rumble Ponies within one run, 3-2.

The scoring resumed for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the seventh with Rumble Ponies reliever Yeizo Campos on the mound. Dearden was hit by a pitch, while Granberg walked and Kole Cottam singled to load the bases. Castellanos came through with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Dearden and increasing the Sea Dogs' lead to 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies scored one more run in the top of the eighth. Ronny Mauricio hit a solo home run to left, bringing the score to 4-3. That was all the offense they would get with Andrew Politi entering the game and shutting them down in the ninth, locking up a series victory with a 4-3 win.

Bello (2-1) picked up his second win of the year, finishing 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out six. Kinesa (1-1) pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM ET first pitch at Hadlock Field. Portland sends LHP Jay Groome (0-0, 5.06 ERA) to the mound against Binghamton RHP Mitch Ragan (0-0, 5.87 ERA).

