Espino Fans First 11, Posts 14 Ks in Ducks' 8-6 Win in Bowie

RubberDucks right-hander Daniel Espino struck out the first 11 batters of the game and had a career-high 14 strikeouts - matching the most by any affiliated minor league pitcher in 2022 - to earn his first Double-A victory when Akron rallied for an 8-6 win, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium Saturday night.

Turning Point

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, the RubberDucks rallied to take the lead against Bowie left-hander Antonio Velez. Third baseman Daniel Schneemann lined a leadoff double to right field and went to third base on a one-out wild pitch. Right fielder George Valera hit a one-out, game-tying single to right-center field. Second baseman Brayan Rocchio doubled to the left-field corner, and center fielder Will Brennan hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to center field. Catcher Bo Naylor then drove his first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the left-center field wall, for a 5-2 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Espino extended a string of 8 1/3 hitless innings - going back to his last start - until shortstop Gunnar Henderson broke the 11-strikeout string with fourth-inning home run. Espino struck out the next three batters, recording his first 14 outs on strikeouts. With two outs in the fifth inning, he allowed a double to left fielder Dylan Harris and go-ahead single to catcher Cody Roberts, before fielding a comeback grounder to finish his start with five innings, three hits, two earned runs and no walks. Right-hander Manuel Alvarez pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Nick Gallagher (one inning) and left-hander Jake Miednik (1 2/3 innings) each allowed two-run homers. Right-hander Jerson Ramírez got the final out.

Duck Tales

Akron scored its first run when Naylor hit a fifth-inning leadoff triple and scored on an RBI single by first baseman Micah Pries. The RubberDucks added a run on Henderson's seventh-inning throwing error and two on RBI singles by shortstop José Tena and Brennan in the ninth inning.

Notebook

Espino came within one strikeout of the affiliated minor league record for consecutive strikeouts (12), set by Yusniel Padron-Artiles for Lowell in 2019...No other Akron pitcher since the start of 2005 has struck out 14 batters in a game...The other 14-strikeout games in baseball this season are by Tanner Gordon (High-A Rome April 16) and Andrew Painter (Low-A Clearwater Saturday)...Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 3,983.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their six-game series in Bowie at 1:05 p.m. EDT Sunday. Akron right-hander Tanner Burns (0-0, 2.16 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Zach Peek (0-1, 4.00 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

