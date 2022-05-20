SeaWolves Announce Three Family Movie Nights

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce three Family Movie Nights at UPMC Park this summer.

Family Movie Nights will be on the following dates:

Saturday, June 18 featuring Sing 2 presented by Logistics+

Saturday, July 23 featuring Encanto presented by Wegmans

Saturday, August 13 featuring Luca presented by Erie Federal Credit Union

Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Showtime is set for 8 p.m.

All Family Movie Night tickets are general admission with seating available in the 100-level at UPMC Park and in the outfield grass. Please note that the audio levels will be very loud in the seating bowl, so field seating is strongly advised. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted and recommended. Tents, rolling carts and bug spray are not permitted on the playing field. Insect repellent may be worn if applied before entering the playing field. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. A limited concessions menu, including alcoholic beverages, will be available at the Grub & Grog concession stand located on the first base side.

