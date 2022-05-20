Valera Homers Again, Ducks Win Fifth Straight by Downing Binghamton 4-2

Summary

George Valera goes deep again to help the Akron RubberDucks defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-2 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

After an Eric Rodriguez double and Daniel Schneemann walk, the RubberDucks were perfectly set up to take the lead in the top of the third. George Valera made sure of that when he launched a three-run home run over the wall in right field to make it 3-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Joey Cantillo was strong once again in his start for the RubberDucks. After allowing a one-out single in the first, Cantillo did not allow a runner to reach the rest of his night. Overall, Cantillo tossed four innings allowing the one hit while striking out eight. Jared Janczak followed with a scoreless inning in his Akron debut. Manuel Alvarez tossed a third of an inning, allowing two runs. Kyle Marman followed by escaping the jam in the sixth and tossing a scoreless seventh. Nic Enright fired two perfect innings to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron added some insurance in the eighth inning when Marcos Gonzalez doubled home Jose Tena to make it 4-2 Ducks.

Notebook

Akron's five-game winning streak is the longest of the season...Four Ducks had multi-hit games...Valera extended his hitting streak to a season-long four games, in which he has nine hits, three home runs and nine RBI...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 2,542.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Logan Allen (2-2, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Binghamton righty Jose Chacin (0-0, 1.32 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

