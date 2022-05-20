May 20, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME - The Portland Sea Dogs won their second consecutive game Wednesday night in walk-off fashion against the Harrisburg Senators, 4-1. After a scoreless first three frames for both teams, the Sea Dogs broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first two batters went down in order, giving way to Pedro Castellanos. He crushed a solo homer 422 feet, clearing the Maine Monster in left field, giving the lead to Portland 1-0. The pitcher's duel continued until the top of the ninth when Harrisburg tied the game. Jackson Cluff led off with a double and advanced to third on an error by right fielder Izzy Wilson. Brady Lindsly singled him in during the next at-bat, tying the game 1-1. The Sea Dogs didn't waste time in the bottom of the ninth. Nick Sogard led off with a single and Devlin Granberg moved him to second with a walk. Pedro Castellanos stepped into the batter's box and launched his second homer of the night to left field, giving the Sea Dogs a 4-1 walk-off win.

HERO AT HADLOCK FIELD - Pedro Castellanos was responsible for all four runs for the Sea Dogs on Wednesday. He put Portland on the board 1-0 with a two-out homer over the Maine Monster in left field in the fourth inning. Then in the bottom of the ninth with Granberg and Sogard on base, he hit his second home run of the night to left field, securing the 4-1 win for the Sea Dogs. It was the first time this year that he belted two home runs in a game and the first time since June 11, 2021 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats completing the feat.

WALK-OFFS THIS SEASON - Wednesday's walk-off home run was the fourth time the Sea Dogs have walked it off at Hadlock Field this season. On April 19th they took advantage of a fielding error by Binghamton to win, then three days later Tyler Dearden hit a walk-off single against the Rumble Ponies. Christian Koss recorded a walk-off single May 3rd against Reading.

NICK SOGARD AT THE PLATE - Nick Sogard has recorded the most multi-hit games for the Sea Dogs this season. He has hit multiple times in nine of the 23 games for Portland. He is batting .295 with a .402 OBP. Sogard has hit three doubles, one home run and has 10 RBI.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 20, 2010: Jacoby Ellsbury went 3-for-4 with a double in a rehab assignment with Portland. Ellsbury led off, but Mike Cameron, also on a rehab assignment, batted second and went 1-for-4. Ellsbury started in left field, while Cameron played center.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos takes the mound for the Sea Dogs in game one tonight. He last faced the Senators April 15th in Harrisburg and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on three hits while walking one and striking out five. The three hits were one single and two doubles. Santos' last appearance was May 14th. He allowed five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four in 5.1 innings of work. LHP Brandon Walter will start game two for Portland. He last pitched May 15th at Hartford and earned his second consecutive losing decision. Walter tossed 5.2 innings allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out seven. He gave up three home runs. He last faced the Senators April 16th and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

