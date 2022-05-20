Patriots Win Second Game as the Zorros de Somerset

Zorros de Somerset react after Rodolfo Duran's home run

Bridgewater, NJ - In their second game as the Zorros de Somerset, the Somerset Patriots (24-12) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (17-20) by a final score of 6-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

Oliver Dunn tripled home Michael Beltre in the bottom of the second for the first run of the evening. Dunn then came home on a sacrifice fly by Max Burt.

Logan O'Hoppe (8) got the Fightin Phils on the board in the top of the fourth on a solo home run to left field that marked his fifth homer of the series.

Aldrem Corredor later tied the game in the top of the sixth on a single to left field that allowed Ali Castillo to come home from second.

Rodolfo Duran (3) took the lead right back for the Patriots in the bottom half of the inning on a no-doubt two-run home run to left field.

Blake Perkins extended Somerset's lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single to right field that brought in Burt and made it 5-2. Perkins got on base every plate appearance with two singles and two walks.

Dunn (2) then crushed a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth for a final insurance run. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.

Nick Ernst (2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out one hitter for the win. Randy Vasquez allowed two runs through 5.1 innings and struck out five batters in a no decision.

James McArthur (1-4) suffered the loss after he allowed four runs in 5.1 frames.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford will continue at home on Saturday, May 21 with a 6:35 pm game against the Fightin Phils at TD Bank Ballpark.

