Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Storm 93-73 at home

Valériane Ayayi: 18 PTS (career-high) | 11 REB | 2 3PM Kahleah Copper: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Noemie Brochant: 16 PTS (career-high) | 10 AST | 4 3PM | 2 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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