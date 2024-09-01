Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Bri Jones (26 PTS) was the focal point for the Connecticut Sun, leading them to a 93-86 WIN over Seattle!

