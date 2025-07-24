Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Chicago Sky 95-57 to move to 15-10 on the season
Skylar Diggins led the way with 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, & 3 3PM. Dominique Malonga pitched in a career-high 14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, & 2 BLK!
