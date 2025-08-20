Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm took control on the road to defeat the Chicago Sky, 94-88!
Skylar Diggins - 24 PTS | 6 AST | 3 3PM Nneka Ogwumike - 21 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 3PM Dominique Malonga - 15 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLK
Nneka Ogwumike moved up to 5th on the all-time STEALS list (658), while Skylar Diggins moved up to 8th on the all-time ASSISTS list (1709) tonight
