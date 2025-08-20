Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm took control on the road to defeat the Chicago Sky, 94-88!

Skylar Diggins - 24 PTS | 6 AST | 3 3PM Nneka Ogwumike - 21 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 3PM Dominique Malonga - 15 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLK

Nneka Ogwumike moved up to 5th on the all-time STEALS list (658), while Skylar Diggins moved up to 8th on the all-time ASSISTS list (1709) tonight

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







