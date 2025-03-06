Seattle Reign FC Signs Auburn Goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska

March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has signed Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska through the 2025 NWSL season. The signing of Prohaska marks the third college signing for the Reign during the league's first offseason with the removal of the NWSL Draft.

"We're thrilled to welcome Maddie Prohaska to our goalkeeper union! From our December combine through preseason, Maddie has consistently competed at a high level, earning her place at the club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She has demonstrated her ability to challenge the group, learn and improve every day, bringing a positive presence to our environment. Maddie has the talent and drive to go far in this league, and we're extremely pleased to have her here at Reign FC."

Prohaska, 22, first joined Reign FC as a non-roster invitee for preseason. She started in 96 matches over five years with the Tigers, recording 36 shutouts to break the all-time school record and rank third in Southeastern Conference history.

The goalkeeper finishes her Auburn career third in matches played, second in average goals allowed (0.93), sixth in saves (291) and seventh in save percentage (0.768). As a graduate senior in 2024, Prohaska started in all 21 matches and recorded 12 clean sheets to the tie the program's single-season record from 21 years prior.

"Since joining the club as a trialist this preseason, I've felt so welcomed in this professional environment," said Prohaska. "The team culture here is unlike any other, and I've enjoyed working alongside the goalkeeper group. Looking forward to kicking off the season with our fans on March 15!"

During her time at Auburn, Prohaska earned the following honors and awards: CSC Academic All-District (2024), PNC Achievers Winner (2024), Auburn SAAC Secretary (2023-24) and SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).

On the international stage, the Ohio native was invited to the U.S. Soccer U-14 National Camp in 2015. Prior to playing collegiately, Prohaska played one year for Lakota West and won state with her high school before playing club soccer with the Cincinnati Development Academy.

