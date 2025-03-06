San Diego Wave FC Announce Theme Nights Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's highly anticipated Theme Nights ahead of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season, bringing back fan-favorite celebrations including Pride Night, Rivalry Night and Fan Appreciation.

The Wave is thrilled to welcome back fans to Snapdragon Stadium on March 22 as the Club kicks off the season in San Diego, facing the Utah Royals in the Club's Home Opener, presented by PNC Bank. At the Home Opener, fans will have the opportunity to receive a limited edition Wave FC baseball jersey, courtesy of PNC Bank.

2025 THEME NIGHTS CALENDAR

March 22 - Home Opener presented by PNC Bank (Tickets)

Join us for the Club's 2025 Home Opener presented by PNC Bank as Wave FC welcomes fans back to Snapdragon Stadium. At the match, fans will have the opportunity to receive a Wave FC baseball jersey courtesy of PNC Bank - while supplies last (first 10,000). Fans can arrive early to enjoy the Club's Fan Fest outside of Snapdragon Stadium to enjoy opportunities to win exciting prizes, take photos at Wave FC stations, and more!

May 4 - Asian American and Pacific Islander Night presented by Mostra Coffee (Tickets)

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 4 will be a celebration of AAPI culture and traditions. The Club will be hosting AAPI Night, presented by Mostra Coffee, as the Wave welcomes Bay FC, with the match featuring in-game performances and activations to highlight the occasion.

May 25 - Military Appreciation Night (Tickets)

The Wave will host its annual Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, May 25 as San Diego welcomes the North Carolina Courage. Fans in attendance will be able to receive a limited edition hat, featuring the Wave's Military crest on the front, along with additional details embedded throughout the giveaway - while supplies last.

June 6 - San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign presented by Trust & Will (Tickets)

San Diego Wave FC is teaming up with Trust & Will to bring fans a game-changing giveaway. All fans in attendance will have the exclusive opportunity to start building their complimentary will through Trust & Will. Stay tuned for more details and get ready to plan for tomorrow, while cheering on the Wave on June 6!

August 9 - Rivalry Night presented by Kaiser Permanente (Tickets)

The battle for Southern California is back! Don't miss Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Saturday, August 9, as San Diego Wave takes on Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium. Stay tuned for details on Fan Fest, an exclusive giveaway, and more as we get closer to match day.

August 24 - Pride Night (Tickets)

San Diego Wave FC is celebrating Pride all summer long, including celebrating the LGBTQ+ community at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24. An exclusive Artist Series hat will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis as an ingress giveaway.

September 26 - Noche Latina Presented by Jameson (Tickets)

Noche Latina, presented by Jameson, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, Sept. 26 when San Diego hosts the defending NWSL Champions, the Orlando Pride, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will celebrate Hispanic culture and traditions, recognizing the impact of the Hispanic community in San Diego and the game of soccer.

October 18 - Fan Appreciation presented by PNC Bank (Tickets)

For San Diego's final home match of the 2025 regular season, the Club will be celebrating the most dedicated and important part of the Club: the fans. Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PNC Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT, the Club will be giving away custom Wave FC Hockey Jerseys to the fans in attendance (limited quantity) at Snapdragon Stadium.

Additional details on all theme night activations, including Fan Fest and giveaways, will be provided at a later date.

