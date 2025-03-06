The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit- March 7, 2025

March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Pride will kick off the 2025 campaign by hosting the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday night. The Challenge Cup is a single match competition that will feature a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Championship.

The NWSL Challenge Cup will see the Orlando Pride go up against a familiar foe in the Washington Spirit. The two opponents met three times last season, with Orlando winning all three. Two of the three matchups against the Spirit ended in the Pride lifting a trophy for both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship.

Friday night's contest will mark the first time the Pride will don their brand-new Decennial Kit. This special kit honors the 10-year history of the Pride and combines characteristics from the original 2016 jersey as well as a nod to last season's dual trophy winning season. Quote of the Week:

"It goes without saying, it's been a short offseason and a short preseason, but we wouldn't swap it for anything. Going through the highs of last year and winning the championship and going to the last game of the year is incredible. Then you're straight into reality with the preseason. We've had a really good preseason and played some really competitive games. The challenge is internationals always going away in pivotal moments within preseason but everybody's fit and ready to go into this game against Washington in the Challenge Cup. We're excited, we're looking forward to it and we're looking forward to putting on a show in front of everyone, especially our fans who have been waiting to see us since the championship game. We're ready to go."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-6-6 (Home: 6-2-3, Away: 3-4-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Washington Spirit 0 (11/23/24, CPKC Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

Date & Time: Friday, March 14, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Date & Time: Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Challenge Cup

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.