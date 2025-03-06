Houston Dash Announce March Preseason Roster Update

March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that forwards Evelina Duljan and Ramona Bachmann have joined the team following their arrival from Europe. Additionally, the team added defender London Young plus forwards Lilah Helwig and Layla Iglesias to the preseason roster as non-roster invitees.

Helwig plays club soccer for FC Delco and recently joined the U-16 U.S. Girls National Team camp in January. Iglesias plays club soccer for FC Dallas and was recently selected to represent the club at the ECNL Texas national selection game. Young also plays for FC Dallas and the defender was recently with the U-17 U.S. Girls National Team following the ECNL event in Dallas. Young recently committed to Stanford University.

The team also announced that Ashlyn Anderson, Gianna Christiansen, Jordan Hill, Taliana Kaufusi, Aidan McConnell and Deus Stanislaus have left preseason camp.

An updated preseason roster can be found below.

2025 HOUSTON DASH PRESEASON ROSTER (31):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Liz Beardsley (NRI), Jane Campbell, Heather Hinz, Abby Smith

DEFENDERS (9): Allysha Chapman, Jyllissa Harris, Natalie Jacobs, Katie Lind, Zoe Matthews, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal, London Young (NRI)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Belle Briede, Danielle Colaprico, Evelina Duljan (INTL), Maggie Graham, Barbara Olivieri, Sarah Puntigam (INTL), Sophie Schmidt, Delanie Sheehan, Kiki Van Zanten (SEI)

FORWARDS (9): Michelle Alozie, Ramona Bachmann (INTL), Messiah Bright, Ryan Gareis, Lilah Helwig (NRI), Layla Iglesias (NRI), Diana Ordóñez (SEI), Yazmeen Ryan, Amanda West (INTL)

Key:

INTL = International Roster Spot

NRI = Non-rostered Invitee

NYR = Not yet reported to camp

ML = Maternity Leave

SEI = Season Ending Injury List

LOAN = Player on loan

