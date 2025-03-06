Utah Royals FC Welcomes Free Agent Bianca St-Georges

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of free agent forward Bianca St-Georges. Signing a one year deal with Royalty, St-Georges will spend the 2025 NWSL season in the Beehive state.

St-Georges, 27, joins URFC after a single season in Cary, NC where she notched three goals in 21 appearances for NC. Prior to appearing for the Courage, St-Georges started her career in Chicago after being selected 20th overall in the 2019 NWSL College Draft by the Chicago Red Stars, now known as the Chicago Stars.

"We are excited to welcome Bianca St-Georges to the Utah Royals FC family" said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Bianca has a wealth of experience as a NWSL veteran and Canadian international that will help the team to continue their development and be even more competitive in this league.

While in Chicago for her first three professional years, St-Georges recorded 44 appearances for the Stars scoring six goals. St-Georges got her first goal contributions in the same match, scoring and assisting in a 3-2 victory in the 2020 Challenge Cup Semi-final against Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC).

Collegiately, St-Georges shined in her final year as a Mountaineer. Leaving West Virginia as a junior and leaving a year of eligibility on the table, St-Georges declared for the 2019 draft and graduated as a All-Big 12 First team selection, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and team MVP. St-Georges concluded her time in Morgantown with 81 appearances and nine goals.

The Quebec native has represented the Canadian National Team on both the youth and senior level. St-Georges began playing with the U-17 team at the 2013 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship contributing to their silver medal propelling Canada to the U-17 Women's World Cup a year later. St-Georges did the same with the U-20 squad in 2015 and 2016.

Logging her first senior cap with Canada on June 22, 2021 in a 0-0 friendly draw against Czech Republic, St-Georges would return to the Canucks a year later as part of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship silver medal squad with current URFC forward Cloé Lacasse. St-Georges most recently appeared in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup 1-1 (4:2) Semi-Final win over Brazil bringing her total number of caps to eight.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of March 6, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (10): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán (INTL), Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano (INTL), Sydney Jones (IRP)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Macey Fraser (INTL), Ana Tejada (INTL), Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Alex Loera, Aria Nagai (SCE)

FORWARDS (8): Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka (INTL), KK Ream (U18), Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Bianca St-Georges, Kayla Colbert (IRP)

INTL: International

U18: Under 18

IRP: Injury Replacement Player

SCE: Salary Cap Exempt

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15 URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

