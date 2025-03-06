2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride get ready to host the Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 7, for the 2025 Challenge Cup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM, with gates opening at 7:00 PM.

Scroll below to learn more about all the activities taking place on matchday.

Match Day Timeline

5:30 PM - NWSL Fan Zone Opens

6:00 PM - Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A Opens

7:00 PM - Gates Open to General Public

7:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health

8:08 PM - Player Procession and National Anthem

8:15 PM - Kickoff

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 5:30 PM, the NWSL Challenge Cup Fan Zone will feature a Legend Photobooth, Free Kick Challenge, Food Trucks, Live DJ, Sign Making, Exclusive looks at the 2025 NWSL kits and more!

Merch and Patch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is the 2025 Orlando Pride anthem jackets. The Patch of the Match is the NWSL Challenge Cup Patch. Both will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride

Match Day Poster

The matchday poster will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlando Pride

2025 Orlando Pride Regular Season Schedule

The Orlando Pride kick off the 2025 regular season on Friday, March 14th at 8:00 PM against the Chicago Stars.

Parking

To view all parking information pricing, including options around Inter&Co Stadium and additional option in Downtown Orlando, please visit the Inter&Co Stadium website.

What's New at Inter&Co Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.

