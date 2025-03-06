2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
March 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride get ready to host the Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 7, for the 2025 Challenge Cup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM, with gates opening at 7:00 PM.
Scroll below to learn more about all the activities taking place on matchday.
Match Day Timeline
5:30 PM - NWSL Fan Zone Opens
6:00 PM - Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A Opens
7:00 PM - Gates Open to General Public
7:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health
8:08 PM - Player Procession and National Anthem
8:15 PM - Kickoff
Pre-Match Activities
Opening at 5:30 PM, the NWSL Challenge Cup Fan Zone will feature a Legend Photobooth, Free Kick Challenge, Food Trucks, Live DJ, Sign Making, Exclusive looks at the 2025 NWSL kits and more!
Merch and Patch of the Match
The Merch of the Match is the 2025 Orlando Pride anthem jackets. The Patch of the Match is the NWSL Challenge Cup Patch. Both will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride
Match Day Poster
The matchday poster will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlando Pride
2025 Orlando Pride Regular Season Schedule
The Orlando Pride kick off the 2025 regular season on Friday, March 14th at 8:00 PM against the Chicago Stars.
Parking
To view all parking information pricing, including options around Inter&Co Stadium and additional option in Downtown Orlando, please visit the Inter&Co Stadium website.
What's New at Inter&Co Stadium
With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 6, 2025
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit- March 7, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Challenge Cup Preview: Spirit to Face Defending Champion Orlando Pride in 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Washington Spirit
- Sporting Director Mark Parsons and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss the Last Week of Preseason Training Ahead of 2025 NWSL Regular Season - Angel City FC
- 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Theme Nights Ahead of 2025 Regular Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Auburn Goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals FC Welcomes Free Agent Bianca St-Georges - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Stars FC Team up for Doubleheader at Historic Soldier Field - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Dash Announce March Preseason Roster Update - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit- March 7, 2025
- 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
- Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on May 17
- Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle and Midfielder Grace Chanda Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List
- Orlando Pride, Ally Watt Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season