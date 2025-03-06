Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Stars FC Team up for Doubleheader at Historic Soldier Field

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Stars FC are teaming up to host a doubleheader at historic Soldier Field on Saturday, Jun. 14. The Chicago Stars will kick the day off by taking on Seattle Reign FC at 4:00 PM CT, followed by the Fire's match versus Nashville SC at 7:30 PM CT. The doubleheader will also take place as part of the Fire's Chicago Celebration match, presented by Wintrust Financial Corporation, where fans can show off their Second City sprit.

"Chicago Fire FC is excited to be teaming up with the Chicago Stars FC for a full day of soccer in celebration of our great city," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations, Dave Baldwin. "Both our Clubs share the mission of growing the game across Chicagoland, and this doubleheader serves as an opportunity to welcome new fans to Soldier Field to witness the incredible talent that our city's soccer landscape has to offer."

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with the Chicago Fire," said Chicago Stars President, Karen Leetzow. "We're excited to be able to offer fans, old and new, a unique and exciting entertainment experience at Soldier Field on Chicago's spectacular lakefront. We look forward to celebrating the beautiful game together and collaborating further with the Fire in the years to come to help make Chicago one of the best soccer cities in the country and the world."

This will be the sixth time the Fire and Stars host a doubleheader, with the last time coming in 2022, which was also the Stars' first match at Soldier Field and within the city of Chicago. At the match in 2022, the Fire and Stars drew 23,951 fans to enjoy world-class soccer on the lakefront as the Fire took on Atlanta United, while the Stars took on the then NWSL expansion-side, San Diego Wave FC. This year, the two Chicago sides look forward to bringing soccer and sports fans back together for a celebration of the city's two premier soccer clubs.

Additional details on matchday activations for the June 14 doubleheader match will be shared in the coming months.

Tickets to the Chicago Fire/Chicago Stars doubleheader at Soldier Field can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. Ticket holders will be able to access Soldier Field for both the Chicago Stars and Chicago Fire FC matches on Saturday, June 14. Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Members will be contacted by Stars ticket representatives for information on seat relocations at Soldier Field.

