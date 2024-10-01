Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Ainsley McCammon Called up for 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - U.S. Under-17 Women's Youth National Team head coach Katie Schoepfer has named the 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3. Seattle Reign FC midfielder Ainsley McCammon is one of four professional players to make the roster.

The United States kicks off Group B action on Wednesday, October 16 against reigning champions Spain, before taking on Colombia on Saturday, October 19 and wrapping up first round play against the Korea Republic on Tuesday, October 22. All of the matches of the tournament will be broadcast in English on either FS2 or Fox Soccer Plus and in Spanish on the Telemundo family of networks.

This is the first time in team history that a United States roster for a FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will feature professional players. In addition to McCammon, Angel City FC midfielder Kennedy Fuller and San Diego Wave FC midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio have been called up to represent the nation. To date, McCammon has earned five caps and one goal for the U-17 squad.

The 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup features 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group advance to quarterfinals of the knockout round. All 32 matches of the tournament will take place in just two stadiums - Felix Sanchez Stadium in the capital of Santo Domingo and CFC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros.

This tournament marks the final FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with 16 nations as next year, the tournament will start to be held annually with 24 countries and will be staged for the next five years in Morocco.

See the full roster, as well as the United States schedule below:

2024 U.S. Under-17 Women's World Cup Team Roster by Position (U-17 Caps/Goals):

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina Courage Academy; Raleigh, N.C.; 2), Evan O'Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas; 2), Molly Vapensky (Carolina Ascent; Evanston, Ill.; 6),

Defenders (6): Trinity Armstrong (UNC; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas; 8/0), Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas; 9/1), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.; 7/0), Katie Scott (Penn State; Fairview, Penn.; 9/1), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.; 7/1)

Midfielders (7): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; 2/0), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.; 9/4), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave; San Diego, Calif.; 14/2), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas; 8/9), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign; Bedford, Texas; 5/1), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.; 2/0), Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.; 4/1)

Forwards (5): Anna Babock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.; 2/0), Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks, Troy, Mich.; 2/1), Mary Long (Duke; Mission Hills, Kan.; 2/2), Maddie Padelski (Alabama; Nolensville, Tenn.; 2/0), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.; 7/1)

United States 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Schedule:

Wednesday, October 16

1:00 p.m. PT - Spain vs. United States at Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo (FS2, Universo, Telemundo digital)

Saturday, October 19

4:00 p.m. PT - Colombia vs. United States at Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo (FS2, Universo, Telemundo digital)

Tuesday, October 22

1:00 p.m. PT - United States vs. Korea Republic at CFC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros (FS2, Telemundo digital)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.