Fan Voting Is Now Open for Bay FC Nominee Jen Beattie for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today fans can now participate in the fan vote for Jen Beattie - Bay FC's nominee - as part of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. Beattie is nominated for her outstanding community service within the breast cancer community in the Bay Area and previously in the United Kingdom after her own early diagnosis with the disease in 2020. Fan voting is available October 1 through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Fans can vote for Beattie for her work with breast cancer awareness and prevention efforts by visiting the NWSL's website, clicking on Beattie's picture and hitting submit to cast their vote. The Fan Vote Winner will designate a charitable organization of their choice to receive a $5,000 donation with an additional $5,000 awarded to their predetermined community partner.

Beattie has used her platform to create breast cancer and early detection awareness by:

Partnering with Bay Area non-profit Pink Ribbon Good which provides support for those going through breast and gynecological cancer treatment.

Leading Walk and Talks with Pink Ribbon Good patients and survivors across the Bay Area.

Participating in meditation and mindfulness sessions at Bay FC training with Pink Ribbon Good group members.

Keynoting Pink Ribbon Good's 4th Annual Ignite the Fight fundraising gala in August.

Sharing her story with teammates and provided an afternoon of awareness for the group with Bay FC's Front-of-Kit Partner and Official Healthcare Provider Sutter Health along with a tour of the Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center's Mobile Mammography Vehicle (MMV).

Participating in an ongoing youth reporter series presented by Sutter Health with aspiring local reporters to discuss an array of topics including girls' health, early detection, and body positivity.

Wearing pink boots during select matches to raise awareness, participated as an ambassador for Scottish Power, renewable energy company raising over ÃÂ£40m for Cancer Research UK, and was an academy ambassador for her previous club, Arsenal FC before coming to the Bay Area.

Bay FC and Nationwide will celebrate Beattie's nomination at the Fan Appreciation Night match on October 19. Activities include:

Merchandise discount of 20% discount for Season Ticket Members if they show proof of having voted or vote on-site, and a 10% discount if they are non-Season Ticket Members.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee poster giveaway featuring Beattie's nomination at the Spirit Station.

Custom warm-up T-shirts worn by Bay FC players pre-match honoring Beattie's community involvement efforts.

Halftime celebration honoring Beattie and the club's partnership with Pink Ribbon Good.

Fans in attendance for the October 12 home match against Kansas City Current FC can also participate in honoring Beattie. Activations include:

A limited number of fans may receive a mammogram at the Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center's Mobile Mammography Vehicle (MMV) which will be on-site in Sutter Health's activation at the FanFest Area. Breast cancer education materials will also be available.

Jen Beattie Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee poster giveaway at the Spirit Station.

Merchandise discounts of 20% off for Season Ticket Members and 10% for non-Season Ticket Members who show proof of voting or vote in stadium.

For photos and b-roll of Beattie's community work with Bay FC, please CLICK HERE.

Only one vote per day per device will be counted and the nominee with the most votes at the end of the month will be announced as the Fan Vote Winner in early November. Message and data rates may apply if fans choose to vote using their mobile device. Votes generated by script, macro, or other automated means, or with the intent to affect the integrity of the voting process will be void.

At the end of the season, one nominee chosen by a panel consisting of Lauren Holiday and representatives from Nationwide, the NWSL, NWSL Players Association and NWSL Media Association, will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored by the NWSL and Nationwide as part of Championship Week celebrations.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

For more information on Jen Beattie, Pink Ribbon Good, and the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, click here.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.