Orlando Pride Signs Forward Julie Doyle to New Contract

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and forward Julie Doyle have agreed to a new three-year contract, signing the player through the 2026 season, it was announced today. With the new agreement, Doyle extends her tenure in the City Beautiful, having been drafted by the Club No. 11 overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

"Julie has been critical to the culture we are building here and our success on the pitch this season," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "She brings an important element to our attack, her speed posing problems for opponents whether she's on the wing or in the middle of the field. She's invested in herself, committed to her development and growth, and has consistently provided a positive presence whether starting or entering matches as a game changer. We're excited Julie's eager to remain in Orlando and look forward to helping her achieve the goals she's set out for herself."

"I couldn't be happier to be staying in Orlando. This team is so special, and I feel blessed to be a part of what we are creating here," Doyle said. "I am extremely motivated to continue to contribute to the team's success and bring a championship home to our amazing fans. Go Pride!"

In 2024, Doyle has played 21 regular season matches and recorded two goals and an assist with her first goal coming in a 4-1 win over the North Carolina Courage and her second serving as the lone goal for the Pride in a 1-1 draw against the San Diego Wave. Doyle also found the back of the net to level the match late in the Pride's NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup match against Rayadas.

Across her professional career, all with the Pride, Doyle has seen action in 61 matches across all competitions and has scored seven goals to go along with four assists. Her seven goals are tied for sixth in Club history across all competitions. She made her professional debut during the 2022 season and scored the first two goals of her NWSL career in back-to-back games on July 31 at Kansas City and Aug. 7 against Angel City FC that year.

Prior to being drafted, Doyle played at Santa Clara University and helped her school win their second national championship in program history in 2020, scoring one goal and adding four assists while donning the captain's armband for her side. She finished her college career with 70 appearances, 55 of which were starts, and scored 16 goals while also providing 14 assists. She earned First Team All-West regionals honor as a senior in 2020 and was a three-time All-WCC selection.

At the international level, Doyle has represented the United States at the U-15, U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels. She was also named as an alternate for the U.S. at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Australia.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs forward Julie Doyle to a three-year contract through the 2026 season.

