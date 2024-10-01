Mya Jones Set for Return to Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Group Stage Match

San Diego Wave FC rookie Mya Jones is preparing for a significant return to face the Vancouver Whitecaps, a club she once called home during her youth career. Jones, a forward from Calgary, Alberta, joined the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite team in August 2018 after previously playing for Calgary Foothills and the Alberta South REX program.

Six years later and fresh off a standout performance in which she scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win against the Portland Thorns on Saturday, Jones is eager to take the field in her home country, where she developed as a player before being drafted by the Wave in the 2024 NWSL Draft with the 42nd overall pick.

"It's pretty surreal to be coming back and playing against Vancouver. I've got a few family members and friends coming to the game, and I'm really excited for the opportunity. I think just the growth of Canadian soccer is pretty surreal. I'm proud of my country for making these kinds of improvements, especially for women's soccer," said Jones in a pre-match press conference in Vancouver.

With the Wave eyeing a chance to compete in the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup, this match holds added significance. Jones and the team have won three out of their last four matches across all competitions, and the rookie is confident they can continue to compete both in Concacaf and the last few weeks of the NWSL regular season.

"We've gained so much momentum this last month working with Landon [Donovan]. It's been a huge turnaround for us, and I feel really confident that we can both make the playoffs and win our group. We've really come together as a team. I think we've found our rhythm, and the way we've been playing makes me confident that we can compete in both the Concacaf tournament and the NWSL," Jones said.

As she takes the field in Vancouver, a city that played a pivotal role in her development as a player, this moment will be a full circle moment for the forward.

"It's surreal to be playing in a stadium where I once watched games as a kid," she added. "I know my family is proud, and I'm proud of myself too."

Fans can watch the match on CBS Golazo Network with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. PT.

