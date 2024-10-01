Fan Voting Now Open for NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







Fan voting for the 2024 NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, formally opened Tuesday. Fans can vote once per day for their nominee of choice on the NWSL's microsite, and voting runs until Oct. 31. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of October will receive $5,000 to donate to a charitable organization of their choice, as well as an additional $5,000 awarded to the nominee's community partner.

Goalkeeper AD Franch is the Current's nominee for the award. Franch is partnering with WeCode KC, a community partner of the Current since the 2023 season. WeCode KC focuses on creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem, increasing access to technology education and industry recognized credentials for students living in the urban core. Franch is one of 14 club-nominated players vying for the award.

The winner of the fan vote does not necessarily equate to being named the overall winner of the 2024 NWSL Lauren Holiday Community Impact Award. The overall winner is decided by the Lauren Holiday Impact Award panel, which is comprised of representatives from the NWSL, the NWSL Players Association, Nationwide, media members and Lauren Holiday herself. The overall winner will receive $30,000 for their non-profit partner.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 1, 2024

Fan Voting Now Open for NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Kansas City Current

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.