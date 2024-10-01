Utah Royals FC Defender Olivia Griffitts Signs Through 2027

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Herriman Utah - Utah Royals FC defender Olivia Griffits has signed a new contract that will keep her at the club through the 2027 season. The Eagle Idaho native went to Brigham Young University making 82 appearances for the Cougars. She was drafted 20th overall by The Utah Royals in the second round of the 2024 NWSL draft.

"I am super excited to sign this new contract and stay here in Utah to develop under Jimmy." said Griffitts. "I'm excited for the future with the Utah Royals."

The defender made her debut for the Royals on March 31 away at Washington Spirit. She then went on to record seven straight starts at right back, scoring her first professional goal against Racing Louisville on April 20 before suffering an injury against Chicago Red Stars on May 12. Griffitts returned to the starting lineup on August 23 in the 2-1 win over fellow expansion side Bay FC. Since returning to the side she has logged six straight 90 minute performances and is second to Kate Del Fava in interceptions (26), despite missing seven regular season games.

Utah Royals FC will travel to Oregon looking to steal three points from Portland Thorns on Saturday, October 5 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. The Royals then return home to host Seattle Reign FC in an afternoon matchup at America First Field at 3:00 p.m. MT.

