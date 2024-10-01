San Diego Wave FC Midfielders Kimmi Ascanio and Melanie Barcenas Named to U.S. Youth National Team Roster for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

October 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and U.S. Soccer announced today that midfielders Kimmi Ascanio and Melanie Barcenas have been called to represent the U.S. Women's Youth National team for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Ascanio and Barcenas are included in head coach Katie Schoepfe's 21-player roster that will represent the USYNT in the Dominican Republic for the tournament taking place from Oct. 16 until Nov. 3.

The U.S. is a part of Group B alongside Spain, Colombia, and Korea Republic. The federation will kick off the tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 p.m. PT against reigning champions Spain before facing Colombia on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:00 p.m. PT. The team will then close out the group stage in a match against Korea Republic on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 12:00 p.m. PT. All of the matches of the tournament will be broadcast on either FS2 or Fox Soccer Plus.

On the international stage, Ascanio and Barcenas have played with the U.S. Youth National Teams since 2022. At the U-17 level, Barcenas leads the team in appearances with 14 and Ascanio is tied for second with two other players (Scott and Hardeman) for nine caps.

Most recently, Ascanio and Barcenas appeared in a pair of friendlies against Brazil at the team's July training camp in Atlanta. In the first 3-1 win on July 12, Ascanio helped the U.S. take the lead in the 88th minute when she dribbled into the penalty box and fired a shot that was saved and fell to forward Micayla Johnson who finished the chance. Barcenas scored just two minutes later when a cross was played in for the midfielder who hit a first-time shot through the legs of Brazil's goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

The roster marks the first time professional players have been named to a U.S. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup team. Ascanio and Barcenas are among the four NWSL players alongside Angel City FC midfielder Kennedy Fuller and Seattle Reign midfielder Ainsley McCammon.

