Seattle Reign FC Extends Loan for Defender Lily Woodham

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has extended the loan for defender Lily Woodham with Crystal Palace through the end of June. Woodham's initial loan overseas was set to run through the end of January.

Woodham, 24, joined Crystal Palace in September and has since made 10 starts in 11 appearances, missing just one game. Prior to going on loan, Woodham started in five of eight appearances for the Reign.

