San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for 2025 Home Match Tickets

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has announced on-sale dates for single-game tickets and partial ticket plans for the 2025 NWSL Regular Season at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Club will launch half-season and mini plans today, January 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Half-season plans include seven matches, starting at $16/match and mini plans include 4-5 matches, starting at $28 per match, with pricing dependent on seat location.

Half-season members receive priority access to NWSL playoff pre-sales, international friendly pre-sales and pre-sale for select Snapdragon Stadium events - providing up to 15% in savings.

HALF SEASON MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS:

The Sun Plan

Saturday, March 22 v. Utah Royals at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 v. Bay FC at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 25 v. North Carolina Courage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 v. Washington Spirit at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24 v. Racing Louisville at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12 v. NJ/NY Gotham FC at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 v. Chicago Stars at 7 p.m.

The Sea Plan

Saturday, April 12 v. Kansas City Current at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 v. Portland Thorns at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 6 v. Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 9 v. Angel City FC at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7 v. Houston Dash at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26 v. Orlando Pride at 7:30 p.m.

Additional match - details TBA at a later date.

MINI PLAN OPTIONS:

Home Opener Pack, presented by PNC Bank

Saturday, March 22 v. Utah Royals at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 v. Kansas City Current at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 v. Portland Thorns at 7 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day

Sunday, May 4 v. Bay FC at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 25 v. North Carolina Courage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24 v. Racing Louisville at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7 v. Houston Dash at 5 p.m.

Summer Pack, presented by LaCroix

Friday, June 6 v. Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 v. Washington Spirit at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 v. Angel City FC at 7 p.m.

Additional match - details TBA at a later date.

SINGLE MATCH TICKET INFO:

San Diego Wave Season Ticket Members will have exclusive pre-sale access to single-match tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 3, followed by partial plan ticket members receiving pre-sale access later in the afternoon. All Members will receive an email with a presale access link and information outlining the process to purchase additional single-match tickets.

San Diego Wave Email and Text Subscribers will have exclusive early access to single-match tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Text "WAVE" to 43813 or click here to receive the latest updates and information on upcoming announcements.

Single-match tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here via Ticketmaster or by calling (844) 739-3222.

Full Season Memberships are on sale now - providing the best value to fans with affordable ticket prices, exclusive access, 20% Wave FC merchandise discount, 10% concession discount, and more. For additional information or to become a San Diego Wave Season Ticket Member, click here.

The full 2025 schedule can be found at sandiegowavefc.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.