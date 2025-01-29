Gotham FC Announces 2025 Preseason Roster

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC announced its initial preseason roster on Wednesday ahead of the team's first training session in Marbella, Spain, with 24 players in the squad to start coach Juan Carlos Amorós's third year at the helm.

The roster is highlighted by seven players who started in 14 or more games last season, including the team's top three scorers in Esther Gonzalez, Rose Lavelle and Ella Stevens, and fresh reinforcements in Brazil's Olympics star Gabi Portilho, young standout midfielder Jaelin Howell and U.S. Youth National Team defender Lilly Reale. Ann-Katrin Berger, the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, is back for another season, as are Bruninha, Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Mandy Freeman, Nealy Martin and Emily Sonnett, regulars who helped make Gotham one of the league's top defenses.

The returning group accounted for 25 goals and 15 assists over the 2024 campaign, setting a number of new club marks. The team's 56 points far surpassed the previous club record of 36, and the 20 goals allowed stand as the fewest in club history. Gotham finished third in the regular season table, the highest finish in the club's 11 years of NWSL play.

In addition to Howell, Portilho and Reale, Gotham also added former collegiate standouts Ryan Campbell (UCLA), Sofia Cook (UCLA), Khyah Harper (Minnesota) and Sarah Schupansky (Pitt) over the winter - all four have reported to Gotham's preseason camp. Ghanaian midfielder Stella Nyamekye has not yet reported as she awaits visa clearance.

Forwards Cece Kizer, Jéssica Silva and McKenna Whitham and midfielder Taryn Torres are all back in black for the 2025 campaign. Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan also joined the squad this offseason from Portland. All five traveled with the team to Spain.

Gotham is set to play two closed-door scrimmages while in Spain, with more details to be announced soon. The club's 2025 NWSL regular season kicks off March 15 in Seattle before the nationally televised home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 23 against the reigning league champion Orlando Pride.

Tickets are now on sale at GothamFC.com/tickets.

Gotham FC's 2025 preseason roster

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (INTL), Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan

Defenders: Bruninha (INTL), Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Mandy Freeman, Jenna Nighswonger (NYR), Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Sofia Cook, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Nealy Martin, Stella Nyamekye (NYR), Taryn Torres

Forwards: Esther Gonzalez (INTL), Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer, Gabi Portilho (INTL), Sarah Schupansky, Jéssica Silva (INTL), Ella Stevens, McKenna Whitham

INTL: International slot player

NYR: Not yet reported

