Angel City Football Club and Alyssa and Gisele Thompson Agree to Contract Extensions Through 2028

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Alyssa and Gisele Thompson have both agreed to contract extensions with the club through 2028. Forward Alyssa Thompson agreed to a three-year extension, while defender Gisele Thompson agreed to a two-year extension.

"Alyssa and Gisele are very important for our club's future, but also for the success of our league," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Mark Wilson and Matt Wade did a great job to make sure both want to be here and we are thrilled that they are staying home in LA for four more years. Alyssa and Gisele both have world-class potential for both club and country and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and development on and off the pitch."

Alyssa Thompson, the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history and first player drafted out of high school, has tallied nine goals and nine assists in 53 NWSL match appearances in all competitions since joining the club in 2023. In 2023 she finished the season as an NWSL Rookie of the Year Finalist and appeared in the Best XI of the month honors three times in two seasons.

"I am super excited to be able to stay for four more years with Angel City," said Alyssa Thompson. "I wanted to re-sign because I love LA so much and the community around me is amazing. Being able to play in my hometown in front of my friends and family is something that I never take for granted. I thank the fans, my team, and staff for everything they have done for me to help develop my career so far. Also, being able to play with Gisele as a professional is a dream come true and I am so happy to continue that for years to come."

Alyssa, recently called up to the USWNT January camp, has earned 13 caps for the US, making her international debut on October 7, 2022 versus England at Wembley Stadium; she is the youngest player to debut for the USA since 2016. She scored her first goal for the USWNT against Iceland on October 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Since joining ACFC in January 2024 at 18 years old, Gisele Thompson has appeared in 16 NWSL matches in all competitions, tallying 925 minutes on the pitch. She made her NWSL debut on March 17, 2024 in a home match against NorCal rival Bay FC and earned her first NWSL assist on October 20, 2024 in a draw against Utah Royals FC.

"I'm so happy to have the opportunity to continue to grow with this team," said Gisele Thompson. "We have such amazing players and I think our chemistry is so solid that I know we can win a championship, which is the ultimate goal. Playing in front of my friends and family, and playing with Alyssa, has been so great and I look forward to continuing that here."

Gisele joined the recent Futures camp after helping the USA bring home bronze medals at both the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2023 Pan American Games. She is also the only player on the Futures camp roster who has seen training time with the senior USWNT, having participated in the team's June training camp last year.

The Thompson sisters attended Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City, CA, where they became the first high school student-athletes to partner with Nike. Before signing with the club, they were committed to compete for Stanford University's women's soccer team. Additionally, they won a state regional championship with Harvard-Westlake in 2021 and a United Women's Soccer semi-pro championship with Santa Clarita Blue Heat in 2021, while also competing with Total Futbol Academy, an MLS Next boys' team, before entering the NWSL.

