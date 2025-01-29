Utah Royals FC Signs Defender Nuria Rábano from Wolfsburg

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals announce the signing of defender Nuria Rábano from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee. The Spaniard will join URFC through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Rábano, 25, brings Champions League experience to a young Utah Royals side who holds an average age on its 25 player roster of 24.72. During the 2024-25 Bundesliga calendar Rábano has logged 12 appearances including six starts during both Bundesliga sanctioned matches and UEFA Champions League matches. In 675 minutes on the pitch the Spaniard has logged 15 tackles, five interceptions and created 27 shot-creating actions for Die Wölfinnen.

"Nuria is an exceptional player that will be able to impact the team immediately as she has played at the highest levels of European football." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her qualities as a skilled left-back with a desire to get into the attack will be a valuable addition to our squad."

Prior to playing for VfL Wolfsburg, Rábano appeared for FC Barcelona Femení during the 2022-23 season winning Primera División, Supercopa de España, and UEFA Women's Champions League with Blaugranes. No stranger to Spanish football, Rábano started her career at Deportivo la Coruña in 2016 that featured an undefeated 2018-19 season promoting Deportivo la Coruña to the Primera División for the first time in its history. In 2020 Rábano transferred to Real Sociedad where she made 57 appearances before transferring to FC Barcelona.

Internationally, Rábano has one cap with the Spain women's national team back in 2022. Rábano came on as a substitute logging 16 minutes of action in Spain's 1-1 draw against Sweden. Familiar to the Spanish federation Rábano spent time with La Roja U17, U19, and U20 over the years, including a 2018 U20 World Cup title.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of January 29, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (9): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano

MIDFIELDERS (7): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Ana Tejada, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alex Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano

