Gotham FC Signs UCLA Midfielder Sofia Cook to Multi-Year Contract

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC announced Wednesday the signing of midfielder Sofia Cook to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

Cook joins Gotham FC after an impressive collegiate career at UCLA, where she finished the 2024 season as joint top scorer for the Bruins with four goals and earned All-Big Ten honors.

"I am so excited to be starting my professional career with Gotham FC," said Cook. "It's a team that plays a great style of soccer and one I believe I fit into. I am so grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to take the field at Sports Illustrated Stadium."

A native of Huntington Beach, California, Cook totaled 12 goals and six assists in 56 games at UCLA, winning the 2022 national championship and claiming Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and all-conference honors twice. Her game-winning goal in the 2022 national quarterfinals sent UCLA to the College Cup.

On the international stage, Cook competed with the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team at the 2023 CONCACAF U-20 Championships. She was also a member of the U-15 National Team that won the 2018 CONCACAF U-15 Championships.

"Sofia is a player we have been keeping an eye on for some time, and we are excited by what we have seen," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She has shown tremendous ability at the collegiate and international levels, and we are thrilled to have her join us."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.