Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Agrees to Three-Year Contract Extension

January 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and forward Temwa Chawinga agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the club announced today. The 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player and 2024 NWSL Golden Boot winner will remain in Kansas City through the 2028 season.

"Securing Temwa's long-term future in Kansas City was a significant priority this offseason," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "She had an amazing debut season, but both Temwa and our club feel that we are just getting started in reaching our potential together. We're excited to see her wearing the Current crest for years to come."

Chawinga, who was previously under contract through the end of the 2025 season, posted the most impressive debut season in NWSL history in 2024. Last year, Chawinga became the first player in league history to score 20 goals in a season, record a goal in eight consecutive regular season matches and score a goal against all 13 NWSL teams. Chawinga's record-setting campaign culminated by becoming the first player in franchise history to win both the golden boot and league MVP award.

"Temwa brings so much to the team both offensively and defensively," said Carducci. "She is an incredible player, an incredible person and a cornerstone of this organization."

Chawinga's NWSL debut came in the Current's inaugural match at CPKC Stadium on March 16, 2024 in the team's 5-4 victory against the Portland Thorns. She provided what ultimately stood as the game-winning assist to forward Alex Pfeiffer's first professional goal. Her first NWSL goal came on March 30 in the Current's 4-2 victory against Angel City FC, and Chawinga's first NWSL brace came against Bay FC April 20.

A June 9 brace against the Seattle Reign kick-started Chawinga's historic eight-match scoring streak, which ran until Sept. 7. Chawinga then scored in the Current's next six NWSL regular season and postseason matches, and scored two goals in the Current's victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC in the championship of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Chawinga finished the 2024 regular season with 20 goals and six assists, and was named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month four times.

"This year, we hope to bring the trophy home for the fans, for KC," said Chawinga. "My team has been good to me and they treated me well last season. My teammates are kind, my coach is amazing, and my KC community has been incredible. All the support, it feels like home here, that's why I decided to extend my contract with the KC Current."

Chawinga and the Current remain in Irvine, California for preseason training. The team will return to Kansas City from Feb. 6 through 16 before concluding preseason training in Florida.

In recognition of Chawinga's new contract, fans can get a free, limited edition TeMVP poster gift with purchase at the KC Current Team Store starting Wednesday. A minimum in-store or online spend is required, while supplies last. The poster depicts the NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner ready to score, as she's chased by a member of each NWSL team, KC at her back.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches will be on sale to the general public starting tomorrow, Jan. 30. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.