Seattle Reign FC Acquires Midfielder Jaelin Howell and Allocation Money in Trade with Racing Louisville FC

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has acquired midfielder Jaelin Howell and $50,000 in allocation money from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for forward Bethany Balcer, both clubs announced today.

"Seattle Reign would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bethany Balcer for her time with the club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "A player who took the league by storm in her rookie season and continued to build an admirable professional career here in Seattle. I know she'll be sorely missed in the locker room, by our staff and fans. We want nothing but the best for her as she continues her career. BB8 leaves a lasting legacy."

Howell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, has already made a significant impact early in her professional career, both on and off the field. Following a standout rookie season in 2022, where she started in all 22 games, Howell was named team captain for Louisville ahead of the 2023 season and this season.

"I couldn't be more excited for this new chapter of my career and to join the Reign at such a critical point in the season," Howell said. "This club has a history of competing and winning at a high level. I'm ready to help the team succeed on the field while getting to know the community and our fans in Seattle. See you at Lumen this weekend!"

The 24-year-old is coming off her 50th regular season appearance in the NWSL, starting in 44 of those matches for a total of 3,905 minutes. Howell ranks fourth in appearances, starts and minutes played for Racing since the 2022 season. She also ranks among the NWSL's best in tackles (4th), tackles won (8th) and duels won (5th) in that span. Additionally, Howell is just one of three players in the league since 2022 to record 350+ duels won, 80+ tackles won and 80+ clearances. In 2023, the Colorado native was named to the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team after she helped Louisville reach the Final.

"Jaelin Howell is a terrific addition to Seattle Reign FC, and we couldn't be more pleased to have her joining us as we begin to turn the page in a new era for the club," Gallimore said. "Jaelin has a strong overall presence in the midfield combined with a competitor's work rate and a leader's winning attitude. We are ecstatic about getting her in with the group to help push for results starting with our game at Lumen Field on August 25 against North Carolina."

Off the field, the team captain won the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award for her work with Down Syndrome of Louisville. During that year, Howell hosted the Rock Your Socks Soccer Clinic in September and helped launch the inaugural Racing BFF Dance for the DSL and Racing community.

Internationally, Howell has five caps and one goal for the U.S. Women's National Team. Prior to getting drafted in 2022, Howell made 90 appearances at Florida State University, where she recorded 14 goals and 14 assists and earned back-to-back ACC Midfielder of the Year honors.

Bethany Balcer went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Reign, becoming the first-ever NAIA player in league history. She went on to win NWSL Rookie of the Year after appearing in all 24 regular season games and recording six goals and two assists for the Reign.

Since then, Balcer has amassed 80 starts in 103 regular season appearances, recording the third-most goals (33) in club history in that span. Earlier this season, the 27-year-old became just the fifth player in club history to reach 100 regular season appearances.

Seattle Reign FC returns to regular season action on Sunday, August 25 against the North Carolina Courage. Join the celebration at the Lumen Field as we Rise for Rapinoe at the club legend's Jersey Retirement Match. Visit https://www.reignfc.com/megan-rapinoe-jersey-retirement-match to view all of Reign FC's ticket options for Sunday's match.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.