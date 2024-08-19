San Diego Wave FC Weekly Update

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC is set to kick off the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup taking place from August 2024 until May 2025. The tournament features 10 clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, including two other NWSL teams.

San Diego earned their spot in the W Champions Cup by winning the 2023 NWSL Shield, while fellow NWSL clubs in NJ/NY Gotham FC qualified for the tournament by winning the 2023 NWSL Championship and Portland Thorns for being the 2023 NWSL Shield Runner-Up. More information on the qualifications for the additional international clubs can be found here.

The tournament is a significant opportunity for the Wave and the fellow top women's clubs to showcase their talent on the international stage. The W Champions Cup is also the sole pathway for teams to qualify for a spot in the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for January and February 2026 which will include 16 clubs.

MORE INFO

San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Rivalry Match and Olympic Welcome Back, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

August 24 will also mark the first time fans can welcome back the six international Wave players making their return to San Diego after representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the first 15,000 fans to enter Snapdragon Stadium will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of defender and gold medalist Naomi Girma.

Prior to the match, the Wave will host Fan Fest on the northeast lawn outside of the stadium from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. PT. Fan Fest will feature Wave FC's inflatable soccer game, poster making, face painting, and music from DJ Heabnasty for fans to enjoy before entering the stadium.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.