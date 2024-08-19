Racing Louisville Lands One of NWSL's Top Goal Scorers Via Trade

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville landed forward Bethany Balcer, one of the top goal scorers in the National Women's Soccer League, in a trade with the Seattle Reign, the clubs announced Monday.

The 27-year-old Balcer, a former teammate of Racing coach Bev Yanez, immediately boosts Louisville's attacking corps while moving closer to her Hudsonville, Michigan, home. Her 33 goals over the past five years tie for third in the NWSL, and she is the only player to score at least five regular season goals each year since 2019, when she won NWSL Rookie of the Year and earned the first of two NWSL Second XI honors in her career.

In exchange, Racing sent midfielder Jaelin Howell and $50,000 in allocation money to Seattle.

"Bethany is a proven goal scorer in the NWSL and brings extensive league experience to our club," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "We are thrilled to have her in Louisville as we make a push towards the playoffs."

"We believe Beth's caliber and ability in front of goal can push our group forward in a positive direction," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "We are excited to have her at Racing!"

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Racing Louisville and work toward making the playoffs," Balcer said. "I am looking forward to working under Bev and her leadership and know that this club's ceiling is incredibly high. I can't wait to get to work with this group of talented players!"

Balcer, whose current contract runs through the 2025 season, departs Seattle after cementing her place in the Reign's record books. Since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Balcer is the club's leader in games played, goals, shots and shots on target. She surpassed Yanez's 24 career goals during the 2023 season and moved into third in Reign history with her fifth goal this year and 33rd total.

Balcer is the only player in Seattle Reign's rich club history to win the Rookie of the Year award, which she claimed after becoming the first player from an NAIA program to sign with an NWSL team. Known for her aerial ability, Balcer's 13 headed goals are the most by any NWSL player in the past five years. She has scored against every team in the NWSL, including twice against Racing.

In Seattle, Balcer helped her team win the 2022 NWSL Shield, given to the squad that finishes first in the regular season, and played a key role in Seattle's run to the 2023 NWSL Championship game. She has played in six NWSL playoff games and registered an assist in last year's final.

At Spring Arbor University in Michigan, Balcer became the first player in NAIA history to be named national player of the year three times. She helped the Cougars win two national championships and was recently named to the Spring Arbor Hall of Fame.

Howell left her mark on Racing Louisville, where she captained the club for a season and a half and made 50 appearances for the team, including 44 starts. The 24-year-old registered one goal and three assists across all competitions, helping Racing reach the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup final, the first NWSL final in the club's young history.

The Colorado native won the NWSL's prestigious Nationwide Community Impact Award in 2023 for her work with Down Syndrome of Louisville.

"We are so grateful for all Jaelin has done for this club on and off the pitch," Yanez said. "She's been an integral part of the club's growth, and we wish her much success in the future."

"Jaelin's impact on Racing and the Louisville community will last forever," Dell said. "We thank her for all she has done and wish her the best in Seattle."

