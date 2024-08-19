Utah Royals FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates
August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that the club has released National Team Replacement Players Shaelan Murison and Ellie Boren.
Murison played two games with a total of 22 minutes on the pitch as well as providing an assist to Brecken Mozingo in the 95th minute of the Royals game against Tijuana, while Boren played 20 minutes in two games against Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns.
The Royals return to NWSL action at home on Aug 23 when they take on fellow 2024 Expansion team Bay FC in the return fixture after a 1-0 win in July at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
