Utah Royals FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that the club has released National Team Replacement Players Shaelan Murison and Ellie Boren.

Murison played two games with a total of 22 minutes on the pitch as well as providing an assist to Brecken Mozingo in the 95th minute of the Royals game against Tijuana, while Boren played 20 minutes in two games against Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns.

The Royals return to NWSL action at home on Aug 23 when they take on fellow 2024 Expansion team Bay FC in the return fixture after a 1-0 win in July at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.