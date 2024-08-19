Portland Thorns FC Acquire Forward Alexa Spaanstra

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired forward Alex Spaanstra from Kansas City Current in exchange for $25,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an additional $15,000 in allocation money.

We are very excited to be adding Alexa to our squad, her attacking prowess will improve the depth of our attacking core, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. Her ability to score, as well as contribute to the build up will be of great benefit as we begin a long and hard stretch which includes vital league matches and the start of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Alexa has proven herself to be capable of competing in this league and we are thrilled to now have her as a member of the Thorns.

I am delighted to welcome Alexa to the Thorns, she is a player our recruitment team has followed through college and the 2023 draft and now through a year-and-a-half in the league, Head Coach Rob Gale said. She's a forward who is attacking minded, great on the dribble and makes excellent runs in behind, she has all the dynamics we are looking for to add to our attacking unit. We are excited to bring her into our group.

Spaanstra, 24, was drafted by Kansas City 10th overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft from the University of Virginia. This season Spaanstra has appeared in 11 matches, eight of them starts, recording a goal and an assist. During her rookie season she made 15 appearances, contributing two goals and an assist. Spaanstra scored her first professional goal on October 7, 2023 in a 6-0 victory over Chicago Red Stars, and was subsequently named the October NWSL Rookie of the Month.

Before going pro, Spaanstra spent five years at the University of Virginia where she appeared in 107 matches, all of them starts. As a member of the Cavaliers, Spaanstra scored 37 goals and added 34 assists across her career. With her acquisition she becomes the second Virginia alumnae as part of this Thorns roster, joining defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Internationally, Spaanstra has appeared at various levels of the United States Youth Women's National Teams, including the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. During both World Cup tournaments, as well as throughout much of her international career, Spaanstra was teammates with Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith.

The Portland Thorns return to regular-season play on Saturday, August 24 at Red Bull Arena against Gotham FC, and are set to be back at Providence Park on Saturday, Saturday, August 30 to host Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

