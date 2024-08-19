Pride Forward Amanda Allen to Represent Canada in 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride forward Amanda Allen has earned a call up to Canada's U-20 national team for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, it was announced today. Allen became the youngest Pride player to make their debut at 18 years, two months, and 15 days old when she came on as a second-half substitution on May 6 vs. Louisville last season.

Since joining the Pride last season, Allen has appeared in 17 matches across all competitions. In 2024, she has seen action in eight regular season matches and earned her first professional assist in the Pride's season opener at Louisville. Her assist came in the 86th minute of the match and helped level a match that saw the Pride battle back from a 2-0 deficit with 10 players. Allen also appeared in all three of the Pride's matches in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The tournament is set to be held in Colombia from Aug. 31 through Sept. 22. Canada was drawn into Group B and will face France (Aug. 31, 4 p.m. ET), Fiji (Sept. 3, 9 p.m. ET) and Brazil (Sept. 6, 6 p.m. ET).

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.