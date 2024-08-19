Kansas City Current Agrees to Trade with Portland Thorns

August 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have received $40,000 ($15,000 allocation, $25,000 intra-league transfer funds) from the Portland Thorns in exchange for forward Alexa Spaanstra.

"Lex has been a great player for this club and a fantastic teammate for everyone here," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We are sad to see her go, but as we look to do what is right for the player we wish her nothing but the best with her next step."

Spaanstra was the club's second first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2023 NWSL Draft. She earned her first start for the Current March 25, 2023 on the road against the North Carolina Courage and scored her first goal later that season against the Houston Dash. She has 37 career appearances for Kansas City with 19 games started across all competitions. Including the opening score in The Women's Cup semifinal against the Mamelodi Sundowns, she has four career goals and two assists across all competitions.

Following the Olympic break, the Current return to regular season play this week, traveling to the Capitol to face the Washington Spirit August 25 for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on CBS. The next home game is September 7 when Kansas City welcomes the Utah Royals to CPKC Stadium for the first time.

