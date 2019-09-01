Season Finale in Wilmington Cancelled
September 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
WILMINGTON, De. - In conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago Cubs, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Carolina League announced on Sunday that the season finale between the Pelicans and the Blue Rocks on Monday, September 2 from Frawley Stadium will be canceled and not made up. The decision comes with the safety of players and coaches in mind after South Carolina Gov.
Henry McMaster announced evacuation orders for the South Carolina coast due to Hurricane Dorian.
The game has been canceled to allow the players and coaches ample time to evacuate upon returning to Myrtle Beach.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.
