Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (September 1 at Lynchburg)

September 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash continue their last series of the season on Sunday against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 3 p.m..

___________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (32-35, 70-61) at Lynchburg Hillcats (30-36, 62-71)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (8-3, 3.17 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (2-1, 4.46 ERA)

3 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #132 (Away Game #67)

DASH DROP SATURDAY'S ROAD CONTEST

The Dash were held to just two hits on Saturday night, as the Lynchburg Hillcats claimed a 6-1 victory at City Stadium. Winston-Salem was unable to get to Lynchburg starter Juan Hillman. The left-hander allowed just one run across seven innings of work. Hillman recorded two strikeouts against two walks. Meanwhile, the Hillcats backed up Hillman by plating five runs against Dash starter Zach Lewis. In relief of Hillman, Dakody Clemmer and Yapson Gomez both tossed scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. The Dash's only run came via a Craig Dedelow RBI triple in the top of the first inning.

LOOKING TO PUT THE SOME RUNS UP

After a loss on Thursday night, Winston-Salem had lost four out of its last six ballgames in shutout fashion. During this stretch, the Dash went a span of 35 full innings and 36.1 scoreless innings before Craig Dedelow hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday against Salem. Mixed in this stretch was also a 12-run outburst on Wednesday against Salem. Last night, the Dash were limited to one run on two hits.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

PESKY PLAYOFF RULES

Regardless of the results in the final two games of the season, the Dash will finish with the third-best overall record in the Carolina League. Winston-Salem will either finish with the fifth or sixth-best winning percentage in the Dash era (2009-present).

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 19th start as a White Sox farmhand on Tuesday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 11-7 in Cavanerio's starts. In 11 second-half starts, Cavanerio is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA.

THE PLAYOFF CHASE IS NO MORE

After dropping five out of six games from August 24-29, Winston-Salem was eliminated from postseason contention. Prior to going 1-5 over those six contests, Winston had won eight out of 10 games. This is the sixth time in the Dash era (2009-present) that Winston-Salem will not be competing in the playoffs (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019). Despite being out of the playoff picture, Winston-Salem still has the third-best overall record in the CL.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of eight games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 59 games:

One-run games: 6-15

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 4-7

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal. During his time with the Golden Bears, Vaughn hit 50 home runs in three college seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.