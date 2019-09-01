OF Tyler Frost placed on the injured list

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- OF Tyler Frost placed on the injured list

- OF Jonathan Allen promoted to Winston-Salem from rookie-level Great Falls

Frost ends his season on the Dash with 12 homers, the second-highest mark on the club. The former 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga posted a .731 OPS for Winston-Salem in 104 games.

Allen joins the Dash after splitting time between the AZL White Sox and the Great Falls Voyagers. Allen was a 32nd-round pick this year out of the University of San Francisco.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with seven on the injured list.

