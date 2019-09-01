Birds Take Game Three over Wilmington Behind Dominant Pitching

WILMINGTON, De. - Brailyn Marquez and Ryan Lawlor combined to hold the Wilmington Blue Rocks to just one run as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down Wilmington 2-1 in game three of the series on Sunday at Frawley Stadium.

For the third time in the series, the Blue Rocks (38-31, 82-56) took an early lead over the Pelicans (34-35, 55-81). In the bottom of the second inning, Nick Pratto led off the frame with a single off Marquez (W, 4-1) and after he stole second, he scored on a Sebastian Rivero RBI single that made it 1-0.

The Pelicans stormed back in the top of the third inning and plated two runs. Rito Lugo (L, 4-4) retired the first two batters of the inning without incident, but allowed a two-out single to Delvin Zinn that jumpstarted the rally. Carlos Sepulveda then bunted down the third base line and the throw from the catcher MJ Melendez went down the right field line, allowing Zinn to score all the way from first and even the game at 1-1.

Myrtle Beach then took the lead one batter later when Grant Fennell lined an RBI single and made it 2-1 in favor of Myrtle Beach.

Marquez delivered his longest outing of the season in a Pelicans uniform as he went six innings and allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out six and walking just one.

Lawlor pitched the final three frames for the Pelicans to earn the save. The lefty struck out four in three one-hit innings for the Pelicans in their 2-1 win over Wilmington.

The Pelicans will wrap up the 2019 season with an afternoon contest on Monday that starts at 12:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach has yet to announce a starter for the ballgame and LHP Austin Cox (3-3, 2.77) will take the ball for the Blue Rocks in the finale. Coverage starts at 11:50 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

