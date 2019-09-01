Offense Smacks 12 Hits in 10-3 Win at Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Dash offense broke out for 10 runs on 12 hits on Sunday, leading to a 10-3 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats at City Stadium.

In the offensive outburst, four different Winston-Salem (33-35, 71-61) players collected multiple hits. Most notably, outfielder Jonathan Allen hit two home runs and drove in four runs in his High-A debut. The former University of San Francisco star blasted a two-run homer in his first High-A at-bat against Hillcats (30-37, 62-72) starter Cody Morris (2-2). Allen finished the day 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Along with the strong performance from Allen and the bats, the Dash benefitted from a great start by Jorgan Cavanerio. The right-hander allowed just two runs on six hits across seven frames while striking out five and walking none.

For the third consecutive game, the Dash got on the board in the top of the first inning. Steele Walker led off the contest by hitting a bloop double into left-center field. With Mitch Roman at the plate, Walker stole third base. After Roman struck out, Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI groundout to shortstop, making it 1-0.

Winston-Salem added two more in the top of the second. To lead off the frame, Carlos Perez drew a walk. Two batters later, Allen crushed a two-run homer to center field, increasing the Dash edge to 3-0.

The Hillcats cut into the Dash lead in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Jodd Carter hit a line drive single into right field. Following a Jason Rodriguez groundout, Henry Pujols belted a two-run homer to pull Lynchburg within a run.

However, Winston-Salem broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning. Perez led off the inning with a double before Jameson Fisher walked and Tate Blackman singled to load the bases. Following Blackman's single, Morris threw a wild pitch, allowing Perez to score to make it 4-2. After the wild pitch, Allen bounced a single into right field to score Fisher and push the lead to 5-2.

Following the RBI single, Allen stole second base. However, the throw from catcher Jason Rodriguez sailed into center field, allowing Blackman to trot home from third and extend the lead to four runs. Two batters later, Mitch Roman capped the four-run inning with a single into right field to bring home Allen and make it 7-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Allen added on to his tremendous debut. With one out, the lefty slugger belted a solo shot down the left-field line to give the Dash an 8-2 advantage.

The Hillcats got one run back in the in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single by Will Benson. However, Winston-Salem piled on two more in the top of the ninth on RBI singles from Vaughn and Blackman to cap the scoring at 10-3. Vaughn finished the contest 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks.

