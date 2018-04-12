Season Continues for Some IceMen

April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, in conjunction with its AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced today that defenseman Chris Dienes has been recalled by the Moose, while forward Matt Ustaski has been signed to a professional tryout. Goaltender Jamie Phillips has also been recalled by the Winnipeg Jets from Manitoba.

Dienes, 24, recorded 29 points (5G, 24A) with a minus-two rating for the Icemen in 64 games this season and previously appeared in one game for the Moose. The Traverse City, MI native represented Jacksonville in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in January, tallying two points (1G, 1A) for the South Division.

Ustaski, 23, skated in 14 games for Jacksonville this season accumulating seven points (5G,2A). Hailing from Glenview, IL, Ustaski joined the Icemen late in the season following a collegiate career with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA) where he tallied 22 points (13G, 9A) in 100 games. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in round seven (#192 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Another Jets draft pick, Jamie Phillips, has been recalled to Winnipeg from the Manitoba Moose. Phillips, 25, split time between the Icemen and Moose this season before being called up to the Jets. The Caledonia, Ontario native has a 6-7-0 record with the Moose this year with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In 16 games for the Icemen, he was 3-11-0 with a shutout.

While the Moose still have three regular-season games left before their playoff run begins in the AHL, the Jets have already won their first postseason game. Winnipeg beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in game one of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last night.

ECHL Stories from April 12, 2018

