Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year

April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Parker Milner of the South Carolina Stingrays is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2017-18.

The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender

selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Milner, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 28-7-3 with three shutouts in 38 appearances for South Carolina, finishing tied for third in the ECHL in wins. He led the league with a 1.86 goals-against average, which ranks as the fourth best in a single season in league history, while finishing third with a .929 save percentage.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Hershey, Milner has appeared in 175 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton posting an overall record of 104-56-11 with 11 shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

The Stingrays have had a goaltender win the award in four of the past six seasons as Milner joins previous SC netminders Jeff Jakaitis (2013-14, 2014-15) and Ryan Zapolski (2012-13). Milner is the fourth Rays' goalie in history to claim the honor, joining Jakaitis, Zapolski and Todd Ford (2009-10).

The Stingrays open their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series this week versus the Orlando Solar Bears. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, April 14, also at 7:05.

Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the opening round vs. Orlando are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Pay For Play playoff ticket packages presented by David Aylor Law Offices are also on sale now through the Stingrays office and will ensure you the same great seats for all home playoff action. All packages will also include an exclusive Stingrays Rays Your Game Rally Towel!

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.