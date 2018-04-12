Anchors of Our Community Awards to Honor Public Servants in Hampton Roads

Norfolk, VA - In conjunction with the upcoming 30th Anniversary season the Norfolk Admirals are kicking off the Anchors of Our Community Awards, a community initiative to recognize those members of Hampton Roads who have served the community for thirty or more years.

The Anchors of Our Community Awards recognizes public servants who have aided in the strength, stability and unity of the community throughout their 30 plus years of service to Hampton Roads. People are encouraged to nominate someone who has worked in a community/public service field for 30 or more years. Potential fields include, but are not limited to: Healthcare, Emergency Services, Fire, Police, Judiciary, Disaster Relief, Education, Government, Nonprofit Administration, Environmental, Assistance Services, and Public Works.

"With our upcoming 30th Anniversary season we really want to do something to recognize those public servants that have helped make Hampton Roads, and the home of the Admirals, a great place to be over the last 30 years," said Admirals President/CRO Trent Ferguson. "This is our way of making sure that those people who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of the community receive the recognition they deserve."

All 30 winners will be recognized during the Admirals opening night game in October. Recipients will receive a special Anchors of Our Community Award as well as two season tickets for the 2018-19 30th Anniversary season.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, June 29 at 5:00 pm. Awards will be presented throughout August and September.

Everyone is encouraged to visit NorfolkAdmirals.com/community/Anchors-of-our-community to nominate a candidate who has had a positive impact on the Hampton Roads community.

