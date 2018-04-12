Thompson Reassigned to Steelheads

Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Tommy Thompson has been reassigned to Idaho by the American Hockey League's Texas Stars.

Thompson, 27, was recalled to Texas on December 29th after appearing in eleven games with the Steelheads. With Idaho, the second-year pro scored two goals and added six assists. Thompson had points in five of six games before being recalled by the Stars for the remainder of the ECHL season.

While with Texas this season, Thompson totaled three goals and 13 points in 36 games, along with a plus-1 rating.

Thompson was listed on Idaho's Playoff Eligible List for their post-season roster, and therefore he can be added to the Steelheads' lineup for their first-round series against the Allen Americans in the U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs. Idaho's playoff roster now sits at 20 players, with three vacant roster spots remaining.

The Steelheads and Americans kick off the Mountain Division Semifinal at CenturyLink Arena with Game 1 on Friday night, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:10pm. For tickets and information, call the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at (208) 331-TIXS or visit idahosteelheads.com.

